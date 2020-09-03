BBNaija’s Khloe Shuns Detractors; Shares Raunchy Photo

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe shunned detractors as she shared a raunchy photo in which she flaunted her derrière.

This comes after the reality TV star clashed with an Instagram blogger, GistLover, who revealed she recently went under the knife to achieve her flattering figure.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe uploaded an unedited photo of herself with her massive backside on display.

The reality TV star captioned the post with the words;

‘Straight outta Boya ke ni nice night. Kidbro with the lens ( sorry I posted the unedited one, since I’m plastic, my pics should be straight out of camroll).’

