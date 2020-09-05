BBNaija’s Khloe Shares Sultry Photo On Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Abiri Oluwabusayomi, popularly known as Khloe, has taken to her Instagram page to show off her new body.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star, who reportedly went under the knife to enhance her figure, posted a sultry photo.
In the photo, the fashion entrepreneur donned a black swimwear as she struck a pose on a plain background.
Khloe captioned the photo with the words;
“She’s that kind of lady that still show love on her darkness days .
She’s is the light”
See her post below: