BBNaija’s Khloe Reacts As Blogger Blows Whistle On Her Liposuction Surgery

BBNaija star, Khloe reacted after a popular Instagram blogger, GistLover revealed that she underwent liposuction surgery.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star has sparked butt implants rumours on social media.

Over the months, Khloe has credited her body transformation on ‘weight gain syrup’ and ‘pap’.

GistLover exposed the truth behind the reality TV star’s sudden weight gain and body transformation.

Reacting to the post, Khloe slid into blogger’s DM and she blasted him.

The reality TV star later shared a photo of herself with the words;

“You need more than a blog to bring this lady down .

KHLOE

Skinny bitch

Pregnant

Failure

Fat

Got body done

What else ??

Emi cruise mistress number 1 .

You for try harder ….

I’m ready for this blogging life , who wanna buy my story and videos ????? Holla for exclusive“

The blogger retaliated by releasing a full photo of the reality TV star on the hospital bed after she had the surgery.

Nina Ivy advised people to leave her colleague alone.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Khloe Sparks Butt Implants Rumors (Video)

See the full posts below: