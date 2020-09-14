BBNaija’s Khafi Sends Important Message To Fans (Video)

Nigerian reality TV star, Khafi Kareem has taken to her Twitter account to pass across an important message to her fans and followers.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate is steadily getting back on her feet as she slowly recovers from the loss of her brother, who was killed in a London shooting on Monday, June 8.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Khafi posted a video in which she stated that she just wanted to let her fans know that they are special, loved and important in the society.

The reality TV star captioned the video with the words;

“An important message I had to share with you today. RT if it’s for you”

Read Also: ‘It’s Hard Being The Bigger Person When Trolls Attack Me’ – BBNaija’s TBoss

Watch the video below: