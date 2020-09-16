BBNaija’s Khafi Finally Returns To Nigeria (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem has finally returned to Nigeria after spending six months in London.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to announce her return.

Khafi received a warm welcome from her fiancé, Gedoni Ekpata at the Lagos International Airport.

A video circulating on Twitter captured the moment the lovebirds finally got reunited after being apart for many months.

The former MET police officer also shared a series of photos of herself via Instagram with a caption which reads;

“Guess who’s back in ??

Sleep on me at your own risk“

See the post and video below: