BBNaija’s Kaisha Signs New Ambassadorial Deal

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kaisha Umaru, has taken to Twitter to express her happiness over getting a new ambassadorial deal with Dream Hair Nigeria.

The reality TV star’s tweet reads:

“I feel blessed today and I am super excited to be the latest Ambassador to @dreamhairnija my hair game is about to be lit no dulling moment #kaishans follow @dreamhairnija let’s slay good with affordable hairs together #kaisha #kaishabbnaija #kaishans #bigbronaija”

Information Nigeria recalls the brand ambassador recently hooked up with some ‘Lockdown’ ex-housemates. She has also taken time to pen down an appreciation post to her fans for supporting her through her journey in the ‘Lockdown’ house.

See Kaisha’s post below: