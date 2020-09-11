BBNaija’s Kaisha Pens Appreciation Post To Fans

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kaisha Umaru, has finally written an appreciation post to her fans, well-wishers and supporters.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star is full of gratitude and reflections as she shares stunning photos of herself. Her post reads:

“I embarked on a journey that I knew nothing of but I continued with my hope & faith in God. I’m thankful that with all the challenges faced, God blessed me with Fanmily that stood by me and still standing. Looking back at how I started, I can’t beginning for me and I want to share & experience it to you all. Let’s say this is an appreciation post.. thank you all for standing by me #kaishans #kaishabbnaija #thankful #bbnaijalockdown #bbnaija2020 #BBnaija #bbn”

See Kaisha’s post below:

See her photos below: