BBNaija’s Kaisha Dances To ’23’ By Burna Boy (Video)

Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Kaisha decided to entertain her social media followers with a new dance video.

The reality TV star posted the video via Twitter in which she could be seen busting some incredible dance moves to a new song dubbed ’23’ by Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy.

Kaisha gushed over the song as she tweeted;

“I love this 23 by burnaboy and I can’t explain the vibes it gives me but this is a visual representation. Have you listened to Burna’s album? What’s your best track? Tell me”

Read Also: Singer Simi Spotted Dancing With Her Daughter (Video)

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/kaishaofficial_/status/1303771579239870466?s=20