BBNaija’s Ka3na Pens Lovely Message To Lucy (Photo)

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has penned a lovely message to her friend and fellow ex-housemate, Lucy.

The reality TV star posted a photo of herself and Lucy as she wrote;

“Dear Lucy ,

There’s so much I want to say to you.. Right now writing this I’m so scared to express how much I value our friendship..

I know you sincerely care about me.., you did while on the show in the eyes of the world and still do outside their eyes.., There’s so much I would like to say and do with you but I still want to be sure this is actually REAL!

All my life I’ve wanted that one friendship that would mean more.. Someone who is never shy to show off our friendship.., Someone who is ever ready to give up the rest of the housemates to have me back.., Someone who will rather give up Wager task than to watch the housemates portray Ka3na wrongly 😉😊 Oh My Lucy @lucyedetofficial I can go on and on…

I went on the show with one goal which was to sell my name (Ka3na) But I got lucky😊😊 God blessed me with a girlfriend so pure and true❤️

You’re the person that someone can only live without, if they’ve never lived with them before. You light up every room, and lift up every single person around you. People need you.

Because you’ll hold them while they cry, and then be ready to beat down the person that made them cry ten minutes later. You’ll make them laugh even when they’re sad and you’ll forgive them for what they said when they were mad..

Ladies n Faithful Men, Meet My Friendship @lucyedetofficial

Guys you better not gossip this diva right here to me cos I will expose you Periodtt”

