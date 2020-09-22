BBNaija’s Ka3na Pens Appreciation Message On Instagram

Evicted Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ka3na Jones is grateful for her experience on the highly-coveted reality TV show.

The reality TV star penned an appreciation message via her Instagram page on Tuesday

Sharing a photo of herself, Ka3na wrote;

“This Is An Appreciation Post:

( 19th Day Of July ) This Date Deserves a spot on my skin.. As we countdown to the @bigbronaija finale I want to appreciate each and everyone who has gone on this journey with me… My amazing family who have always stood by me all my life. My beautiful daughter @miss.jones.13 who inspires me to be more… To the organizers and sponsors of this huge platform @betway_ng @dstvnigeria@guinnessngr @multichoice_group @gotvngTHANK YOU I will forever remain grateful… To the bloggers and news channels who take their time to write and promote the KA3NA BRAND Thank You

The BOSSNATION Thank you all for the love and support, I know I can never thank you enough but I want each and everyone of you to know I truly appreciate y’all in my life and I can never take your loyalty for granted. I see all your genuine love and commitments to the KA3NA BRAND and I want to say this again “I WILL NOT DISAPPOINT YOU” For everyone who is inspired by my journey i want to encourage you never to give up on your dreams… Cause Truly Dreams Do Come Through And Our Dreams Are All Valid…

IMPORTANT NOTE: Hello Housemates! We were 20 individuals from different backgrounds and with different mentalities and orientations who came together for one common GOAL! Which was to be Bigger and Better! I know i cannot be close friends with everyone, I am also not an enemy to anyone. I love and respect y’all and sincerely wish everyone a happy life going forward and it will be an absolute pleasure working with everyone.

See y’all at the TOP”

