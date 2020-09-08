BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada Condemns Ibiyeomie’s Threats Against Daddy Freeze

Former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Ifu Ennada, has addressed the statement made by Pastor Ibiyeomie. She agrees with popular OAP, Do2dtun, that Pastor Ibiyeomie’s remarks about Daddy Freeze are wrong.

Do2dtun had tweeted:

“Racial slurs, degrading an entire human being, profession and threatening someone’s life etc If you see what Fani Kayode, Erica did as wrong and you see nothing wrong with what Pastor David Obiyeomie did then you are a HYPOCRITE!”

Ifu Ennada retweeted and wrote:

“Some people will still defend his actions with their lives. They’re Christians by words, not by action.”

She further tweeted:

“Most Nigerians practice a different variety of Christianity where ‘Pastor’ comes first and God’s Word/Christ comes anywhere but at the Top.”

