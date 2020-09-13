BBNaija’s Erica Reaches Out To Fans On IG Live; Mercy Eke Hypes Her

Disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, on Saturday, went live on Instagram to thank her fans for their constant love and support.

Information Nigeria recalls Erica got kicked out of the show last Sunday after she earned a third strike for infringement of rules during her stay in the house.

The reality TV star’s fanbase known as ‘The Elites’ set up a Gofundme account with a target of $100,000 to compensate her for her efforts.

The actress expressed her gratitude to 25k of her fans who joined her Live feed and she also told them to watch out for her.

During the live session, Mercy Eke was also seen praising the actress.

See screenshot below:

Watch the video HERE.