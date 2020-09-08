BBNaija’s Erica Is Yet To Handle Her Social Media Herself; Says Her Mental Health Comes First

The social media handler of disqualified BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ house, Erica, has stated that she is not yet in charge of her social media accounts because her mental health is very important.

The official statement reads:

“Elites Lovers, PLEASE ERICA is yet to take over her social media accounts. Her handlers are still in charge till she’s okay enough to get on her accounts. Her mental health is more important than any other thing at this point. She has no access to her phone till further notice”

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star has had her first interview during which she said that she doesn’t hate Laycon.

See the official statement below: