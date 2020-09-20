BBNaija’s Diane Russet Steps Out Looking Gorgeous (Video)

Popular reality TV star, Diane Russet stepped out looking gorgeous as she rocked a leopard print shirt, tucked into a pair of jeans.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate paired her outfit with black pumps and she also spiced up her look by wearing a fringe hair.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Sunday to showcase her look.

Diane posted a video in which she could be seen cat walking in style on the streets of Lagos.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“This Song explains my caption.

Happy Sunday Beautiful People

May this week open doors we have been praying for

May our name be mentioned in a room full of greatness and opportunities.

Do you believe?”

Watch the video HERE.