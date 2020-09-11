BBNaija’s Diane Russet Shows Off Her Dance Moves In New Video

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Russet posted an interesting dance video via her Instagram page on Friday.

The reality TV star, who donned a casual outfit, could be seen dancing energetically to a trending song titled ‘Koroba’ by musician, Tiwa Savage.

Diane captioned the video with the words;

“Do we still say TGIF ? Or we say TGIAA ?? If you decode it your reward is in heaven.

Stay happy, stay playful, problem no Dey finish try live life.

Lass lass Koroba is a jam

No slander against my dance is allowed

Billionaires don’t know how to dance it’s safe to say my future is bright ooooo

Have a lovey day ahead FamBam”

Watch the video HERE