BBNaija’s Diane Russet Shows Off Her Dance Moves In New Video

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Diane Russet posted an interesting dance video via her Instagram page on Friday.
The reality TV star, who donned a casual outfit, could be seen dancing energetically to a trending song titled ‘Koroba’ by musician, Tiwa Savage.
Diane captioned the video with the words;
“Do we still say TGIF ? Or we say TGIAA ?? If you decode it your reward is in heaven.
Stay happy, stay playful, problem no Dey finish try live life.
Lass lass Koroba is a jam
No slander against my dance is allowed
Billionaires don’t know how to dance it’s safe to say my future is bright ooooo
Have a lovey day ahead FamBam”
Watch the video HERE