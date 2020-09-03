BBNaija’s BrightO Shares Loved-Up Photo With Wathoni

Evicted BBNaija Lockdown housemate, BrightO shared a loved-up photo of himself with his love interest in the house, Wathoni.

The couple stepped out together for their routine media rounds.

Taking to Instagram, BrightO shared a couple of himself and he also teased his fans with a loved-up photo with Wathoni which he included in the last slide.

In the photo, the reality TV star wrapped his arm around the waist of his love interest as he looked into her eyes.

The reality TV star also expressed his gratitude to his supporters and he mentioned that he can’t wait to meet them.

