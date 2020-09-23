BBNaija’s BrightO Launches ‘Apply Pressure’ Hoodie; Counts Down To His 30th Birthday

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, BrightO, has launched his new fashion merchandise, ‘Apply Pressure’ hoodie.

The reality TV star launched the merchandise by announcing on his Instagram page on Sunday evening. “The AP brand is here!!! @theapcollections Introducing the ‘Apply Pressure’ Merch The T-shirts comes in different colors, ranging from Black, white, pink, purple and gray”, he announced.

On Wednesday afternoon, the brand influencer, who just signed a new endorsement deal with More Nigeria, shared a picture of himself with the caption:

“Life without dreaming is a life without meaning. Countdown to the Big 30”

The reality TV star will be celebrating his 30th birthday in four days’ time.

See his Instagram posts below: