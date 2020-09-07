BBNaija’s Bam Bam, Teddy A Unveil Their Daughter’s Face

Popular reality TV star, Teddy A and his wife, Bam Bam have finally unveiled the face of their daughter, Zendaya Adenibuyan on their respective Instagram pages.

Congratulations are also in order for the beautiful couple, who are celebrating their first traditional wedding anniversary.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Bam Bam shared a couple of adorable photos of her daughter.

The first time mum captioned one of the photos with the words;

“Hello everyone, I’m @zenadenibuyan can I splurge your timeline with pictures of me?”

Teddy A, on the other hand, shared a cute photo of his beautiful baby girl and he wrote;

“My daughter too fine no worry! 😂❤️ @zenadenibuyan”

See her post below: