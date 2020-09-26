BBNaija’s Bam Bam Sings Tiwa Savage’s Song, Koroba

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Bam Bam
Bam Bam

BBNaija ex-housemate, Bam Bam took to her Instagram page on Saturday to show off her vocal talents as she performed a song by Tiwa Savage.

The singer uploaded a video in which she delivered her personal rendition of Savage’s Koroba song to the delight of her fans and followers.

The video has since garnered over  80,000 views and the numbers are still increasing.

Bam Bam revealed she met up with a voice coach in Lagos and she decided to perform  the song because she loves it.

The mother of one wrote;

“So @efe_macroc is in lagos and on our first meeting we decided to vibe to
@tiwasavage -Koroba (absolutely love this song”

Watch the video HERE

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here