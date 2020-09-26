BBNaija’s Bam Bam Sings Tiwa Savage’s Song, Koroba

BBNaija ex-housemate, Bam Bam took to her Instagram page on Saturday to show off her vocal talents as she performed a song by Tiwa Savage.

The singer uploaded a video in which she delivered her personal rendition of Savage’s Koroba song to the delight of her fans and followers.

The video has since garnered over 80,000 views and the numbers are still increasing.

Bam Bam revealed she met up with a voice coach in Lagos and she decided to perform the song because she loves it.

The mother of one wrote;

“So @efe_macroc is in lagos and on our first meeting we decided to vibe to

@tiwasavage -Koroba (absolutely love this song”

Watch the video HERE