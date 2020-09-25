BBNaija’s Anto Lecky Launches New Show, ‘She’s A Boss’

Former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Anto Lecky, has launched a new show known as ‘She’s A Boss’. The reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur took to Twitter to announce the show by sharing a short video clip in which she talks about what the show is all about.

She says the show aims at showcasing African women who are leaders in different fields. The show is exclusive to Ogelle Africa.

Her tweet reads:

“My new show, ‘She’s A Boss’, will tell the story of African women who are strong, not because they endured but because they overcame. Nominate any African woman who deserves to be celebrated for being a boss by sending me a DM with her story. #ShesABoss #WCW #WCE”

See her tweet below: