BBNaija: ‘You’re The Biggest Mistake I Ever Made’ – Erica Attacks Prince (Video)

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has also attacked her supposed friend in the house, Prince. She said he is two-faced. According to her, he cannot pick a side.

In new video posted on social media, Erica tells Prince as he walks away from her that he is the “biggest mistake she has ever made”.

She is seen seated on Kiddwaya’s legs as TrikyTee sits facing her.

TrikyTee asks her:

“What did Prince do exactly to you? Let me even know.”

She replies:

“At least, he knows it. That’s all”

Then, after a pause and a shrug, she talks:

“He is trying to please everyone and then he’ll come and meet me. I don’t like people like that. Choose one side. Which one is you’ll be pleasing two sides at the same time. Fool.”

Watch the video below: