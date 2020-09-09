BBNaija: “Your front hair looking so bad” – Dorathy drags Vee’s front hair in rap battle, Media users react (videos)

BBNaija Lockdown housemates continue to entertain their fans and followers outside the house as they engage in various activities to bond together. Recently, videos of the housemates excluding Nengi and Ozo, engaging in rap battles was spotted online.

The housemates, Kiddwaya, Neo, and Dorathy were in one team while Laycon, Trikytee, and Vee were in the other group.

They sat facing one another as they spat various notes to beat their contender.

Trikytee and Kiddwaya went first. While Triky kept his short and simple, Kiddwaya’s rap was quite long.

Later in the video, Dorathy was asked to rap against Vee. Dorathy’s rap was so funny that it got the other housemates bursting into laughter.

“That one sitting down there talking… oh oh oh,” she said, acting like someone who suddenly went spiritual in the church

Watch the video below:

Another video saw her dragging Vee’s front hair. In the video, Vee was casually dressed with a hair cover on.

Using that as her rap lyrics, Dorathy said that her hair looks so bad and that she hasn’t got any edges.

She went on to tell Vee to get on her knees. “Your front hair looking so bad, you haven’t got edges, get on your knees,” she said, and the housemates burst into laughter. It was so funny that Kiddwaya pretended to slump on the floor and tried to stand up without help.

Vee and Neo were also spotted engaging in the rap battle.

Many people seemed to find Dorathy’s rap interesting as they hailed her. Other people shared laughing emojis to express how they feel about Dorathy’s rap.