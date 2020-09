Former BBNaija contestant, Teddy A has reacted to the disqualification of Erica from the ongoing Lockdown edition of the reality show.

Big Brother declared Erica’s disqualification yesterday explaining she already had two strikes and a strong warning therefore her expulsion.

Following her trending disqualification, Teddy A revealed that Erica’s time is now and she was going to do great things.

He wrote;

@ericanlewedim you will do great things out here. It’s your time to shine!