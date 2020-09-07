BBNaija: You will do great outside, nobody is perfect – Lilian Afegbai offers encouragement to Erica, following her disqualification from the reality show

Nollywood actress and former big brother Naija housemate, Lilian Afegbai has offered encouragement to Erica, following her disqualification from the reality show on Sunday.

Erica was disqualified after she was issued a third strike for flouting the house rules.

Recall that Biggie issued her the first strike for whispering with Kiddwaya.

She was later given a second strike for sleeping in the HoH room until 3am with Kiddwaya which is against the rules.

Erica is the third housemate to be disqualified in the history of Big Brother Naija.

For Lillian, Erica Nlewedim would learn her mistakes, dust it off and move on. The lingerie boss also added that disqualification is not the end of the world for Erica Ngozi Nlewedim.

Ms Afegbai made known her position via her social media platforms where she wrote:

“Erica people make mistakes and learn from it. You will do great outside, nobody is perfect. A lot of you saying bullshit, she didn’t waste any platform. She made a mistake and would learn from it. It’s not the end of the world. It’s not easy to be in Big brother house.#BBNaija”