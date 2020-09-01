BBNaija: “You should not be worried, the housemates nominated you & I because they are threatened about us” – Kiddwaya to Laycon [VIDEO]

BBNaija 2020 housemate, Kiddwaya has given reason why he and Laycon are up for possible eviction.

Kiddwaya, Laycon, Tricytee, Lucy, Nengi and Vee were nominated for eviction this week.

The Benue- born housemate said the housemates nominated him and Laycon because they are intimidated by them.

Kiddwaya said this on Sunday night while consoling and advising Laycon to be cheerful despite being up for eviction.

He said: “You should not be worried, the housemates nominated you and I because they are threatened about us.

“We are up for eviction because they know we are stronger and have never been up for the past few weeks.

“If there are more than two housemates to be evicted then we can worry but if not we are fine. If you make it past this Sunday just know for sure that whatever your fan base outside the house is strong.

“Just try and enjoy the week while you’re still here.”

