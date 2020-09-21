BBNaija: “You killed Ozo’s game with your nonsense tribalism” – Nigerians attack Cubana Chief Priest

Following Ozo’s eviction last night, Nigerians have attacked show promoter, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest accusing him of orchestrating the downfall of Ozo with his tribalism.

Recall that Ozo and Trickytee were evicted last night.

Cubana had before the eviction, urged people to vote for Ozo so that he will be the third person from Imo state to win the show. Miracle and Mercy are the previous winners from Imo state.

Many people saw that as a tribalistic statement and vowed not to vote for Ozo.

Nigerians didn’t waste time to attack him right after the eviction after he shared a very clear photo of Ozo and wrote;

Chai !!!!! @officialozo__ ❤️ No Forget Your Car🚘 Key🔑 Oh #CelebrityBarMan💫

See reactions below: