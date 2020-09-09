BBNaija: “You got fined for microphone infringement when you started getting close to Neo, be careful of him and focus on your game” – Dorathy advises Ozo

BBNaija housemate, Dorathy has advised Ozo to be careful of his friendship with Neo.

Dorathy during a conversation with Ozo said he has gotten fined for microphone infringement because he started getting close to Neo.

She warned Ozo to be careful of housemates using him and focus on his game.

Dorathy said: “Neo speaks in low tones and gets away with it unlike you.

“You started getting in trouble and got fined for microphone infringement when you started getting close to Neo.

“I didn’t want to mention it earlier because I like to mind my business and not get involved with anything that involves others.

“Just be careful of him and focus on your game.”