BBNaija: You don’t know what you have till it’s gone – Media users react as Nengi broke down in tears after Ozo ignored her

BBNaija finalist Nengi on Sunday morning broke down in tears.

It all started after the Saturday night party ended.

Speaking to Laycon in tears, Nengi said Ozo ignored her at the party.

“Almost everybody ignored me even people I thought were my friends.

“Imagine Ozo too ignored me,” Nengi sobs.

Laycon who was consoling her advised her to be proud of herself and not to be bothered about that.

“ You should be proud of yourself, you’re a finalist.

“You came here because of yourself and not anyone, so cheer up.”

The finale Saturday night party was attended by all Ex-housemates, except Erica.

