BBNaija: You are too peaceful for me, you don’t ever support me – Nengi tells Ozo

Big brother Naija housemate, Nengi has once again reminded Ozo why she can’t be with him.

While having a conversation with him in the garden, Nengi reminde him that she cannot be with him as he is too diplomatic for her liking. This is coming after her quarrel with Vee.

According to Nengi, Ozo doesn’t support her.

“I have been telling you this thing since.

You are too peaceful for me, you are too diplomatic for me. You don’t ever support me.

I don’t need you to support me, I can handle my issue my myself” she said.

Watch the video below: