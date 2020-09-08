BBNaija: “You are my favorite movie” – Ozo once again professed his undying love for his love interest, Nengi, writes a love letter on tissue papers

Big brother Naija housemate, Ozo has once again professed his undying love for his love interest, Nengi.

He stole a moment this afternoon just before their task, to let Nengi knew how he felt. He wrote her a letter gushing about her and how she is his favorite movie.

The letter which was written on tissue papers read;

“With you I want everything. With you I’ll always have a friend & lover. Your smile and laugh gives me joy.

I know I love you cause none other has made me feel this way, you are a blessing and a kind person. I can watch you for a life time, your are my favorite movie Nengi.”

Nengi who was all smiles when he gave it to her, replied saying she would send hers to him.

See the letter below: