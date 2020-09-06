BBNaija: You are a fool, you look like a chicken drumstick – Erica loses her cool, confronts Laycon (video)

Big Brother Naija reality show Erica has lost her cool as she is seen firing housemate Laycon over his comments to Ebuka about Erica’s alleged kiss to him.

Recall that Ebuka quizzed Laycon about the conversation he had with Vee and Neo concerning how Erica tried to kiss him after one of their Saturday Night party.

Laycon had told Ebuka and the house that he believes Erica tried to kiss him because she was intoxicated.

It appears that Erica has not gotten over what Laycon said last Sunday. and has fired him. Erica has described Laycon as a “fool” for lying about her.