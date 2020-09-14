BBNaija: “Yesterday eviction changed my mindset about this game, KiddWaya was confident of his background, never really cared about eviction” – Neo

BBNaija housemate, Neo has revealed how Kiddwaya and Prince’s eviction changed his mindset.

Neo speaking to Biggie on Monday during his diary session, said the eviction of Kiddwaya made him realize that money and influence outside the house cannot save anyone.

According to him, “Yesterday eviction changed my mindset about this game.

“Kiddwaya and Prince were one of those housemates playing the game in the house so it was really surprising to see them evicted.

“When I saw the line up I thought it was Ozo not Kiddwaya. Waya was confident of his background and never really cared about eviction.

“The eviction showed me that it’s only who you are in the house that can save you not your money outside of background. It also proved that overtaken is allowed and anything can happen.

“I envied Kiddwaya’s confidence and it was unexpected how Sunday night’s eviction went.”

Neo is among the seven remaining housemates in the Lockdown house to battle the grand prize worth N85m.