BBNaija: Why I want Laycon, Dorathy out of Lockdown house – Nengi

BBNaija housemate, Nengi has said she wants Laycon and Dorathy evicted from the house.

Nengi said this during her diary session with Biggie on Thursday night.

Giving reasons, Nengi said Laycon is a strong contender and would hinder her chances of winning BBNaija season 5.

Nengi added that she would also want Dorathy evicted because she’s a strong contender in the house.

“I would have nominated Laycon for eviction if it was the regular process because I feel he’s a strong contender and would hinder my chances of winning.

“Also Dorathy is a strong contender, Ozo is strong but that is the only person I can compromise for,” Nengi added.

Dorathy, Laycon, Ozo and Trikytee are up for possible eviction this week.

The survivors of this Sunday’s eviction will join Vee, Nengi and Ozo as finalists to battle for the grand prize worth N85m.