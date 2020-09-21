BBNaija: Why I refused to accept Ozo’s proposal – Nengi

BBNaija’s housemate, Nengi released the bombshell on Ozo after being evicted from the house by her one-time close pal Ozo.

Nengi had a chat with Laycon where she uncovered the reason behind her rejection of Ozo ‘s proposal, with many viewers believing they were actually dating.

In her own words, “It will take time for me to date anyone because I need to be friends first and be sure he can deal with the excesses.

“I like him a lot, cried in the diary room several times because of him but I need to be outside the house before I make any decision.

“Most of my exes were my longtime friends before we started dating because I know the kind of person I am.

“When I fall in love it is really deep.” she added.