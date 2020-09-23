BBNaija: Why I never supported Lucy, ended our friendship – Dorathy

BBNaija housemate Dorathy has disclosed why she and Lucy stopped being close friends in the house.

Lucy and Dorathy were close friends at some point in the house, however they fell apart after Lucy complained about Dorathy not being there for her whenever she’s involved in a fight with housemates.

According to Lucy, Dorathy stopped being her friend because she was always seen having side comments whenever she was involved in any argument with housemates.

But Dorathy, speaking with Vee on Monday night, said she stopped being friends with Lucy after she mentioned to Erica and other housemates that she was not her friend.

Dorathy also mentioned that she didn’t stand up for Lucy during her fights because she felt Lucy was always doing too much to get attention and she hates stress.

Dorathy said: “I felt Lucy was doing too much to get reactions and I don’t like stress. That’s one of the reasons I don’t like having female friends because it’s too stressful.

“I felt she was getting into fights to get attention so I backed off and never supported her but she took offence at that.

“For me, it’s never that deep. Lucy also told Erica twice in front of all housemates that I’m not her friend and that was how our friendship ended for me.”