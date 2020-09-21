BBNaija: Why girls should respect Nengi — Dremo

Young, stylish and impressionable; Nigerian artiste Dremo has seeming shown support for the way Big brother Naija housemate, Nengi, waded off all the love proposals former housemate, Ozo pitched her way during his time in the reality show.

According to the DMW artist, Nengi is the type of girl other females should endeavor to become.

Girls should cut cap for Nengi, she liked Ozo but couldn’t do shit cos she respects her relationship outside the house.