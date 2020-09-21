BBNaija: Who will love me the same way Ozo loves Nengi? – Destiny Etiko

Destiny Etiko, a popular Nigerian actress who has also made rounds in the Nigerian movie industry has reacted to the eviction of freshly evicted housemate, Ozo.

Recall, Big Brother Naija housemates, Ozo and Trikytee, were the 14th and 15th housemates to be evicted from the Lockdown house. They were both evicted on Sunday night.

The two housemates alongside Laycon and Dorathy were put up for eviction last Monday after the “Head of House” games.

The housemates, apart from Nengi, the “head of house”, were divided into two groups – the black group, and the white group – and were made to cross nominate four housemates to be put up for possible eviction.

The eviction leaves five housemates, Nengi, Laycon, Vee and Neo to compete for the N85 million grand prize.

Ozo may have been evicted, but his undiluted love for fellow housemate, Nengi, has won many ladies hearts and have made him a prayer point for many ladies.

Actress Destiny Etiko who has won many hearts through her acting career set the Instagram bubbling as she took to her Instagram page to seek for a lover, who will love her the same way Ozo love Nengi.

Her post reads:

This generated a lot of reactions as many were serious saying they can, some others were suggesting for her while another group felt she can’t get such person like Ozo.

See some of the reactions below: