BBNaija: “When we are outside the house, I’ll pay for Vee, Trikytee and Laycon to record a song” – Kiddwaya reveals plans

Big Brother Naija, housemate Kiddwaya has revealed plans for Trikytee, Laycon and Vee outside the house.

Kiddwaya on Saturday night after the party told Vee that he would love to pay for her to record a song.

According to him, the three housemates are talented and deserve a chance outside the house.

Kiddwaya said: “When we are outside the house, I’ll pay for you, Trikytee and Laycon to record a song.

“You all are talented and deserve to be known.”

This is not the first time the billionaire son will boast of his plans outside the house.