BBNaija: When I’m out, I’ll continue my normal life and do not need to address anything from here” – Nengi

BBNaija ‘lockdown’ housemate, Nengi, has vowed never to address anything that happened in the house when she leaves the house.

The beautiful housemate disclosed this on Wednesday during a conversation with Kiddwaya in the garden.

According to her, she would not address anything that comes out of the house but continue with her normal life.

In Nengi’s words… “I’m not perfect; whatever happened in the house has gone. When I’m out, I’ll continue my normal life and do not need to address anything from here.”

Recall that few weeks ago, Ozo had ran into Nengi zip down with billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya.

She has also been caught in compromising positions in the house, including moment she was seen touching Ozo’s “gbola” in the middle of the night.