BBNaija: What Ozo will do if Dorathy confesses feelings for him – Laycon

BBNaija housemate, Laycon, has spoken on Dorathy and Ozo’s friendship before his entanglement with Nengi.

Laycon, speaking to Dorathy on Friday morning, said Ozo would have handled things differently if Dorathy had feelings for him.

According to him, Ozo is a nice guy and would have made sure he was in good terms with Dorathy if she confessed she had feelings for him before moving forward with Nengi.

Laycon said: “I knew there was nothing between Ozo and Dorathy because if Ozo knew Dorathy had feelings for him (which she doesn’t) he would have handled things differently and would have made sure they were on good terms before moving forward with Nengi.”

Dorathy-Nengi-Ozo were in a triangle in the first few weeks of Lockdown edition of the reality show before Dorathy stayed away from Ozo.

Since then, Ozo has been persistent on chasing Nengi who has reiterated that she does not want a relationship in the house.