BBNaija: ‘We’re Not Sharing Our Votes With Kiddwaya’, Icons Declare

Nigerian fans of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon, who identify as ‘Icons’, have taken to Twitter to disclose their strategy as regards Laycon. This is being done with the hashtag #LayconTheDepo. Some fans have decided not to share their votes with any other housemate, especially Kiddwaya.

A fan with the handle @LadyMyrra tweeted:

“Some icons are thinking of voting Kidd cuz of his bromance with Laycon… What if after you gave Kidd some votes, he makes it to the finals… Then his billionaire dad joined forces with hellites, pumping in money and votes and then Kidd wins! Don’t VOTE ANYONE! #LayconTheDepo”

Laycon’s fans have also observed that he has hit the same number of Instagram followers as that of Uti Nwachukwu. They are circulating the screenshots of both Instagram accounts.

See their tweets below: