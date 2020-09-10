BBNaija: We don’t have to be together always – Nengi tells Ozo

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Ozo may be head over heels in love with fellow contestant, Nengi, but it appears the pretty lady does not feel entirely the same way about him.

Just recently, Nengi who has made it clear in the past that they cannot date attempted to get Ozo off her back in the house.

The two were spotted alone in the dining section of the room as Nengi brought up a discussion about how they spend too much time together.

According to her, they are always together and secluded from others in the house most of the time. Nengi said it should not be so and both of them should be able to socialize with other people who are in the Big Brother house.

“I feel like we don’t have to be together all the time. We should be able to socialize and stuff,” Nengi said. However, Ozo who seems to love the idea of spending time with Nengi attempted to give examples of times when they have been with others in the house.