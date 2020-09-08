BBNaija: “We are not dating, we cannot be doing stuff that people in a relationship do” – Nengi tells Ozo (video)

Big brother Naija housemate, Ozo is still trying to “apply pressure” on getting Nengi to accept being in an intimate relationship with him.

This morning during their daily workout, Nengi had to set boundaries again, telling him that they are just friends and should keep it at that.

The duo have been very close since the show started.

“It’s simple, we are not in a relationship, we cannot be doing stuff that people in a relationship do because we are not in a relationship

I have told you this thing repeatedly, we are friends, let’s keep it at friend. Stop trying to steal kisses.” she told him.