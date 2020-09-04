BBNaija: Video of an old woman holding a prayer session for Laycon to become the winner of the reality show

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe who is one of the BBNaija Lockdown contestants currently gaining traction in the BBNaija fanbase is trending online.

If there is one person making Biggie’s house interesting, it is Laycon.

A lovely video of an old woman holding a prayer session has been, making the rounds on the internet all day. Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon is the standout housemate in the BBNaija season 5.

As fans of Laycon and lovers of the BBNaija show rally round for votes for their favorite to stay in the house during the week 8 eviction show, both old and young have come out openly to support the Icon project.

Laycon was put up for eviction last Monday after failing to secure the head of house spot. In the video, the old woman could be heard praying for all the housemates but she centred everything to Laycon at the end of it all, praying that all votes meant for the housemate be directed to the 26-year-old rapper.