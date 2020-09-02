BBNaija: Vee is trying to sabotage me – Erica to Kiddwaya

Current head of house, Erica has tagged Vee her rival as she said she’s trying to sabotage her.

Thus far in the show, Erica and Vee have renounced their friendship and they do not meet eye to eye because of Laycon and some issues related to her relationship.

Last night, Erica told her romantic partner, Kiddwaya that Vee is trying to make her lose by any means necessary. According to her, Vee’s approach to house activities in her reign is different as compared to other people’s.

Kiddwaya on his part, said she should enjoy her week, stay focused and disregard any foul play from other housemates. He added that she should allow Prince to handle the housemates.