BBNaija: Vee evicted from the reality TV show

Vee has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house.

The much-anticipated finale just kicked off and to make it more exciting, the show opened with Nigerian music artist, Fireboy giving viewers some great performances.

Biggie shared words with the remaining housemates and as usual Ebuka showed up to deliver the sad news of Vee’s eviction…

Prior to her eviction, the pretty housemate was tagged a “seer” by fans over her predictions in the house which usually comes to pass.

Her eviction from the house comes shortly after her management disclosed that people have been sending death threats to her.

Viewers and advocates of the show however, believe the threat comes as a result of her outspoken behaviour and sour relationship with some housemates prior to their eviction.