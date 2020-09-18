BBNaija: “Two people are leaving on Sunday, and I am not one of them” – Laycon declares

As the Big Brother Naija lockdown approaches the home stretch, Laycon has expressed confidence he would escape eviction and make it to the finals.

He made this assertion in a conversation with Head of House Nengi on Friday.

Laycon said to Nengi “Two people are leaving on Sunday, and I am not one of them.”

Nengi, on the other hand, responded positively saying amen. “Amen, Laycon I say Amen, you must not leave, Nengi said.

The 26-year-old rapper is up for eviction on Sunday against Ozo, Dorathy, and Trickytee.

Previously, Laycon was afraid that he might not make it beyond Sunday eviction. He said this is because he is up against strong contenders in the house like Dorathy and Ozo.

However, tides have changed now for Laycon as he now believes he is going to make it to the finals of the show.