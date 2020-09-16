BBNaija: Twitter user claims Laycon’s late dad was a policeman

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is one of the BBNaija Lockdown contestants currently gaining traction in the BBNaija fanbase.

BBNaija Lockdown housemate Laycon often refrains from talking about his dad but the times he talked about him, he mentioned the great impact he has had on his life.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, old tweets of him mourning the death of his father surfaced again on Twitter and it got heartwarming comments from a lot of people, thereby giving people more reasons to support him.

More details have now emerged about the father of the musician-housemate as a Twitter user called Dr Olufunmilayo claimed that he was a Nigerian policeman before he died.

Although Laycon did not reveal what led to his father’s death, Olufunmilayo claimed that the father of the Lockdown housemate died in a painful way. The Twitter user made this revelation to counter the popular claims that Laycon is using pity to gain votes from viewers.

“Laycon’s dad is a policeman who died in a painful way but Laycon never exploited this fact. When asked about his mum, he chose to say nothing just to protect her,” he tweeted. According to the medical doctor, if Laycon decided to cry on live TV or use sympathy as many people say, his fan base would be 30 times bigger than what he has.

