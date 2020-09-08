BBNaija: Trikytee, Prince & Nengi get rewarded for their efforts in the Darling Nigeria ‘Find Your Beautiful Task,’ receive the cash prize of N3million

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house witnessed a lot of activities on Tuesday, September 8, as housemates participated in the much anticipated task sponsored by Darling_Nigeria.

As part of Big Brother Naija tasks requirements, housemates are normally grouped into teams. Each team comprise given number of Housemates. It is usually a team work stuff. Inasmuch it is a team work activity, we can’t shy away from the fact that some of the team members are always doing better than the others. It is typical of any group setting.

Earlier today, the Housemates were grouped into three teams to perform some given task sponsored by Darling_Nigeria. It was actually related to fashion which is centered on hair.

The three teams in the task are as follows:

Team Braids, Team Crocket, and Team Empress.

Although the three teams did amazingly well, Team Braids comprising of Trikytee, Prince and Nengi won the 3million Naira in the task.

Although fellow housemates rejoiced with the winners, there were others who were left heartbroken as they had put in a lot of efforts into emerging as winners.