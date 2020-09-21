BBNaija: TrikyTee Bags First Movie Director Role

Newly evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, TrikyTee, has been offered his first short film directing opportunity by filmmaker, Ifeanyi Michael.

The award-winning filmmaker took to Instagram to congratulate TrikyTee for making it this far in the game.

He went ahead to reveal that his film production company, Ifan Michael productions, would executively produce the reality TV star’s first short film.

His post reads:

“@trikytee I have watched you grow in faith and through grace you have come this far i must say am super proud of you and your journey.

“This is where the journey begins i know how we have spoken about your passion for directing and music and also how passionate you are about my work, and all i represent. I must say again I’m extremely proud of you and your journey thus far.

Here is the good news @ifanmichaelproductions would executively produce your 1st short film as a director as I truly can’t wait for the world to see more of you the world is yours go and shine”

